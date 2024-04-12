Avneet Kaur Is Hot In Crop Top & Denim, Enjoys IPL Match With Rumoured BF Raghav Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Munawar Faruqui

The heartthrob young actress Avneet Kaur is making waves with her success story. After making her successful debut in films with Tiku Weds Sheru, the diva is ruling hearts wherever she goes. However, recently, she was snapped enjoying a live IPL match with some special people.

Last night, Avneet enjoyed watching an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru along with her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Sharma, accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill and Munawar Faruqui. Munawar Faruqui and Raghav Sharma shared a photo from the stadium, unveiling insights into their fun.

That’s not all! Avneet’s casual charm caught our attention. The diva looked as hot as ever, wearing a white high-neck crop top paired with a low wait rugged denim jeans, showcasing her jaw-dropping curves and picturesque figure. Her hair, styled in beautiful curls, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips, complimented her appearance. With the chunky shoes, the actress looked cool.

Avneet Kaur often gets snapped with her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Sharma, enjoying vacations to night parties. And they always become topics of discussion.

All four smiled and looked enthusiastic about the game as they posed for the photo. However, who do you think Avneet Kaur supported last night, the Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bengaluru?