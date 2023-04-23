ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit

Avneet Kaur’s style file in stylish pantsuit is giving us goals, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 07:30:17
Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit

Avneet Kaur, the young and talented actress, has been setting fashion trends and inspiring millions with her impeccable style and fashion sense. Known for her unique fashion choices and experimental looks, Avneet has become a style icon among the youth and a popular figure in the fashion industry.

Avneet has always been a trendsetter with her fashion choices. She effortlessly blends traditional and modern styles, creating a signature look that is both chic and elegant. Her social media is a testimony to her style statement, where she constantly shares pictures of her fashionable outfits, makeup looks, and hairdos, inspiring her followers to experiment with their looks.

Here’s how Avneet Kaur looked preppy in her black outfit

In the pictures, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a stylish striped black shirt. She topped it on a black t-shirt. The Mardaani actress clubbed the boss shirt look with matching bodyskimming leggings. She rounded it off with a pair of pumps. For the amp, Kaur teamed it off with stylish cat eye black shades and bold makeup.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “I’ve got designer bags under my eyes.🕶👜 #styledbyme.”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit 800314

Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit 800315

Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit 800316

Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit 800317

Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit 800318

Work Front

Avneet Kaur has been one of the leading stars in the tv industry. Keeping it up with her social media posts and onscreen work, Kaur is the rising star of India. Of late, she completed the shooting for the movie Tiku Weds Sheru.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid
Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here
Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love
Avneet Kaur's Skin Care Routine Rocks; Check Admirable Pictures
Avneet Kaur's Skin Care Routine Rocks; Check Admirable Pictures
Avneet Kaur burns hearts in sensuous photoshoot, see photodump
Avneet Kaur burns hearts in sensuous photoshoot, see photodump
Avneet Kaur Brims With Positive Energy With Short Haircut; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Brims With Positive Energy With Short Haircut; Check Here
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News