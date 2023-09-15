Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur, the sensational queen, once again makes it to the headlines with her hotness glam in a leather mini dress with oversized glasses. A fan calls her Indian Selena Gomez. Check out more

The sensational Avneet Kaur is making heads turn with her latest Instagram photos. This time, she is making it to the headlines with her hotness in a black dress. Known to captivate fans through her stunning wardrobe choices, she has left the fans swooning today.

Avneet Kaur’s To-Hot-Handle Glam In Leather Dress

Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos on her profile. In the images, she can be seen wearing a black cut-out leather bodycon mini dress from the clothing brand CILVR. The halter neck detail creates drama in her hot look.

What’s more? Avneet opts for minimalistic makeup with bold pink lips, adding the glamour quotient. Her sleek hairstyle highlights the oversized glasses. She completes her look with a black boot heel from United Nude. She adds a spark with the pop color (pink) little handbag from Balenciaga.

Avneet embraces her bold look in the stunning dress in the series of photos. It’s not wrong to say that her appearance is ‘too hot to handle.’ However, analyzing her appearance, a user wrote, “India Selena?.” While the other user wrote, “No words to define your beauty.”

So, did you like Avneet Kaur glam in a black mini dress? Let us know your opinion in the comments.