Avneet Kaur Opens Up About Her Vacation Fear, Shares How Did She Overcome

The gorgeous Avneet Kaur took time off for another vacation. And if you wonder what her new vacation destination is, let us reveal that the actress is having fun in Greece. Also, this is not the first time the actress has visited the place; it seems she loved the vibes so much that she has come again. However, with her new posts, she shared a glimpse of her vacation and also opened up about her vacation fear and how she overcame that.

Avneet Kaur Enjoying Her Vacation In Greece

Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet shared two posts in the past 24 hours. Her first post shows her enthusiasm as she arrives in Greece. The actress shows us a glimpse of her fun time enjoying her vibe near the poolside in a flowy swimsuit. She also gives her fans a look into the beautiful and luxurious space she will stay in. From delicious food to refreshing drinks, she had everything that was served to her. She danced showing the place to her viewers and had a great time.

On the other hand, in her next post, Avneet shared insights about her swimming in the Blue Ocean like a mermaid. Wearing a blue swimsuit, she looked like a professional swimmer, waving her hands and legs like a mermaid. And if you wonder what her biggest fear is during vacation, let us reveal that Avneet, in her caption, opened up that she had a fear of swimming in the ocean without any floater or equipment. But now, after traveling so much and learning, she has become a good swimmer, and we can see her swimming skills while diving in the ocean in the video. In the caption, she wrote, “Till yesterday, I remember I had a fear of swimming in the ocean without any floater or equipment. I’m so happy to say I overcame that fear! I want to live my life to the fullest because I LOVE ITTTTT.”

