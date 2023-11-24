Avneet Kaur Redefines Glamour In Timeless Black Dress With Glossy Lips

Avneet Kaur’s latest glam in timeless black takes the fashion game to another level, mesmerizing fans. The beauty is popular for making head-turning moments wherever she goes, from classic silk sarees to stunning bodycon dresses. And the newest is no exception. Let’s have a closer look.

Avneet Kaur’s Glamourous Look In Black

For last night’s GQ India event for Men, the Tiku Weds Sheru made a jaw-dropping fashion moment, setting fashion goals on a high bar. She wore a timeless black dress from the luxurious wardrobe of designer Manish Gharat. The outfit has a bold open neckline with a sweetheart pattern emphasizing her burst. The bralette bodice, followed by see-through stripe details, accentuates her jaw-dropping midriff, and the curvy skirt design highlights her navel, redefining the glamour quotient. The full-sleeve hands look classy, and the padded shoulders give her an edgy touch.

Avneet Kaur’s attention to detail increases the sensuality bar. The actress tied her hair in a sleek mid-part high bun, letting her golden stud earrings complement her appearance. Her perfectly shaped eyebrows, along with the sleek winged eyeliner and kajal, enhance the beauty of her oceanic eyes. The rosy cheeks, shiny nose, and glossy nude pink lips make fans flatter over her charm.

Throughout the photoshoot, Avneet Kaur unveils her boldness in striking poses, and we can’t resist but praise her charming look in this timeless black dress.

