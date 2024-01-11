Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur slays street style in golden shiny jacket and white trouser

Avneet Kaur is redefining boss babe vibes with her latest classic street style look that's turning heads on Instagram. Scroll below to check on the photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Avneet Kaur is redefining boss babe vibes with her latest classic street style look that’s turning heads on Instagram. The diva showcased her fashion prowess, rocking a stylish bomber jacket in a gleaming golden shade paired effortlessly with chic white trouser pants. Her classic golden highlighted hair bun added a touch of glam, and those bold black shades? Total showstopper move.

But hold on, it doesn’t end there – Avneet took the look to the next level with classy accessories. A black side bag? Check. Stylish sandals? Double-check. The entire ensemble screams sophistication with a hint of edgy coolness. It’s the kind of street style that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

And let’s talk makeup – bold and fierce, perfectly complementing the overall boss babe aesthetic. Avneet’s caption spills the deets on her killer look, with a shoutout to brands like Palm Angels, Prada, Balenciaga, Celine, and Vivienne Westwood. When it comes to fashion, she’s not just wearing clothes; she’s curating an experience.

Check out photos below:

In her own words, “Tried a bunch of cool edits 📷👾,” and we’re here for every bit of it. Avneet Kaur is not just making a style statement; she’s owning the entire fashion narrative, one golden jacket at a time.

Are you in awe of the stunning deck by Avneet Kaur? Let us know in the comments below.

