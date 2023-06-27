Avneet Kaur's bold and beautiful black and white avatar is magical

Avneet Kaur recently mesmerized her fans with a stunning black and white avatar that exuded elegance and charm. The diva effortlessly carried a gorgeous white-black bodycon outfit that showcased abstract black-white block prints, adding a touch of artistic flair to her look. Avneet’s long wavy hair beautifully complemented her ensemble, enhancing the overall visual appeal. Keeping her makeup subtly dewy and minimal, she radiated a natural glow that accentuated her features.

Avneet’s stylefile in the stylish outfit

To complete the ensemble, Avneet adorned herself with hoop golden earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the overall appearance. The timing of these captivating pictures couldn’t be more perfect, as they coincided with the streaming of her project “Tiku Weds Sheru” on Prime Video. The pictures were shared by Prime Video on their Instagram platform, further amplifying the buzz surrounding Avneet’s latest venture. With her bold and beautiful fashion statement, Avneet Kaur undoubtedly captivated the hearts of her fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating her on-screen performance in “Tiku Weds Sheru.”

Prime Video sharing the pictures, wrote, “Tiku just served you some looks 🤌🏻💙

#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, watch” To this, Avneet Kaur also commented with a blue heart emoji.

Have a look-

The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films, that’s led by Kangana Ranaut herself. The movie also marks Avneet’s Bollywood debut.