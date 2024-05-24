Congratulations: Avneet Kaur Makes A Record Of Youngest Influencer To Represent Indian at Cannes 2024

Avneet Kaur has a new milestone and achievement to her credit!! We saw her announcing her India-Vietnam project titled Love In Vietnam, a film with Shantanu Maheshwari. Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur, the film titled Love In Vietnam, proudly presented its first look at Cannes 2024. And this brought Avneet into the record books.

She now holds the title of being the youngest Indian influencer to represent India at Cannes.

Yes, Avneet can be surely proud of this achievement!! She has been making it to the headlines as her film had its poster release in Cannes 2024. Avneet was seen in a stunning white drape style jumpsuit where she proudly announced her arrival at Cannes 2024.

She wrote, Je t’aime Cannes

Truly, we can say that Avneet is blessed to have bagged this distinctive achievement of being the youngest Indian actor to represent the country at Cannes.

She will truly remember this big moment and stage for the rest of her life!!

You can check her pictures from Cannes 2024 here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all with us in wishing Avneet a fabulous future after this achievement?