EXCLUSIVE: Munisha Khatwani – “If someone crosses a boundary, it will be a trigger point for me”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has begun with aplomb and the list of contestants at display certainly looks to bring in a variety that caters to entertaining the viewers on all fronts.

Amidst the lot, one contestant who would be willing to make a mark is former actor and tarot reader, Munisha Khatwani. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, she opened up on if there is any particular point she is willing to make with her participation in the show, what would be the trigger point for her when it comes to fights, and what has she gained from her acting career in the past.

Q. Your transition from being an actor to a tarot reader has been quite a journey for you. Is there something you are willing to prove or represent with your participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

I don’t want to prove anything per se. But I do want to leave a mark and an identity with this. Whatever mileage I can achieve from my participation in this show, would mean everything to me.

Q. Bigg Boss can get ugly with fights and people can get personal. Is there a specific trigger point for you that you are worried about that if pressed, you might lose your cool?

Yes. I feel that it would mainly be about crossing any particular boundary that should not be crossed; or if anyone tries to put me down in any way. Because I believe that self-respect and self-love are the most important things. So yes, that would be a trigger point for me that if that boundary is crossed, I will give it back.

Q. What’s the one thing you hope people notice about you during your journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

I think and hope people notice the honesty, loyalty and genuineness that I live by.

Q. If asked about your acting career and the ordeal, what’s the biggest gain and biggest loss you feel you have experienced?

I don’t think I had a major career in acting anyway. It did span across 10 years but there wasn’t any major claim-to-fame show or moment. I did appear in a couple of shows that were really famous but it never resulted in me being a household name or anything. So I would say that there is no loss I had from this because I moved into a better profession of tarot reading.