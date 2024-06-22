EXCLUSIVE: Nyrraa M. Banerji – “Turning listeners’ minds into something real is a challenge I said yes to”

Actor Nyrraa M. Banerji has been synonymous with TV shows and web shows for the Hindi entertainment belt but she has actually been around for the longest time having starred in an array of South Indian films.

Now, continuing to explore newer avenues, the actress lent her voice to the audio series, Insta Empire. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked Nyrraa M. Banerji about the peculiarity of the show, whether is she an audio series listener herself and what was the thing that hooked her the most about this show that led her to say yes.

Q. What is the peculiarity of the series being titled Insta Empire?

Insta Empire is an audio series, packed with emotions and unexpected twists. It revolves around Naksh and Anika, and their troubled relationship. Naksh, the heir to one of the richest families, loses everything after a risky move. He is married to Anika, who comes from an affluent family, and the narrative explores Naksh’s struggle to regain his financial status and his love. It’s an interesting and relatable story, as many people face similar challenges in life.

Experiencing stories through audio series offers a new and refreshing perspective. I believe an audio series is a fantastic form of storytelling.

Q. Are you an audio series listener? What has been your favourite?

While I am an avid podcast listener, I was initially unaware of the audio series doing so well among the masses. Given the fact, that I have now received the opportunity to work with the platform, Pocket FM, which represents audio series, I will be excited to start exploring audio series as a listener as well. I am sure I will find some favorites soon.

Q. How has the experience been of working on an audio series that is so different from the visual medium? What has been the biggest learning?

It’s about understanding the nuances of each emotion and effectively portraying them through visual references. As actors, it’s wonderful that we become the face of the characters we portray, bringing to life what was previously just a figment of imagination for the listeners.

Q. What was the thing that hooked you the most about this audio series that made you say yes?

What really drew me to the concept of audio series is how certain elements, when heard without any visual accompaniment, have a profound impact on the heart and mind. The opportunity to bring characters to life and turn what was just an idea in the listeners’ minds into something real was incredibly exciting. That challenge and creative opportunity made me say yes.