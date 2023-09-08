Digital | Celebrities

Shivin Narang, a name well-known in the television industry, is all set to make his mark in the world of digital streaming with Aakhri Sach. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Shivin shared his thoughts about his debut in the OTT space, the reasons behind choosing Aakhri Sach, and his remarkable working experience with the talented Tamannaah Bhatia.

One of the highlights of Aakhri Sach is Shivin’s collaboration with the talented Tamannaah Bhatia. Speaking about his experience working with her, Shivin had nothing but praise for his co-star. He said, “Tamannaah is an incredibly hardworking and versatile actor.” Check below!

Drawn from the tragic Burari incident, this investigative thriller centers around a police officer who is called upon to probe the suspected suicides of 11 family members. The incident involves three generations of a family who all perish on the same fateful night. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, the series boasts a gifted cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra, among other notable names. Aakhri Sach released on Disney+ Hotstar on 25 August.

