The show Keh Doon Tumhein is all set to hit the television screens from today. The audience will witness varied shades of emotions of Kirti and Vikrant in the show and the emotional, thrilling rollercoaster that Kirti goes through.

Ever since the makers have dropped the promos of the show Keh Doon Tumhein, fans have been awaiting the release of the show while admiring the chemistry between Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar.

Mudi Nayyar, who essays the role of Vikrant in the Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein shares, “I am excited to be a part of the show, Yukti Kapoor, the entire cast and crew, and I have worked immensely hard on the show and now we cannot wait the audience to witness this thrilling journey. Essaying the role of Vikrant is interesting. Because of Vikrant’s complexity and range of traits, it would be a pleasure for any actor to portray him. Even though playing Vikrant is challenging, it has many facets that I continue to uncover as time goes by. Kirti too, is a confident, strong woman who approaches any circumstance with composure. The audience has shown a good reception to the promos. We are extremely grateful and thankful. They are in store for a spectacular thriller ride.”

Set in Panchgani, Star Plus has brought to its audience the never-seen-before gripping murder mystery and love story, Keh Doon Tumhein. It stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles. The show Keh Doon Tumhein aims to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with a gripping plot.

Keh Doon Tumhein is set to air on Star Plus from today, 4th September at 11 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. It is produced by Vajra Productions.