Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others

The sensational queen, Urfi Javed, yet again makes a bizarre appearance at the screening of Aakhri Sach in a hot pink dress. She is back at her fashion game in a dress never seen before. The actress and fashionista Urfi took to her Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into her avatar.

Urfi Javed’s Jaw-dropping Avatar in Hot Pink

In the shared pictures on Instagram story, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a hot pink strapless bralette paired with a matching mini skirt. However, what caught our attention was that she rounded her appearance with a net from her head to toe. Her sleek hairstyle, rosy makeup, and glam elevate her appearance. She donned stunning pink heels to uplift her glam.

She shared the story from Disney Plus Hotstar featuring herself in jaw-dropping looks with the text, “Pink energy stealing the show.” She posed with the new couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in another picture in a captivating avatar. And in the other story, she shared the picture with Pratik Sehajpal, Mahira Sharma, and Sanju.

Aakhri Sach is a thrilling upcoming movie on Disney Plus Hotstar with Tamannaah Bhatia, Shivin Narang, and others in a key role. It will be released on 25th August 2023.

