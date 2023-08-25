ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others

Urfi Javed makes a jaw-dropping look in a pink dress for the Aakhri Sach screening. And she poses with Tamannaah Bhatia and other actors. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Aug,2023 00:05:53
Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others 845303

The sensational queen, Urfi Javed, yet again makes a bizarre appearance at the screening of Aakhri Sach in a hot pink dress. She is back at her fashion game in a dress never seen before. The actress and fashionista Urfi took to her Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into her avatar.

Urfi Javed’s Jaw-dropping Avatar in Hot Pink

In the shared pictures on Instagram story, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a hot pink strapless bralette paired with a matching mini skirt. However, what caught our attention was that she rounded her appearance with a net from her head to toe. Her sleek hairstyle, rosy makeup, and glam elevate her appearance. She donned stunning pink heels to uplift her glam.

Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others 845300

She shared the story from Disney Plus Hotstar featuring herself in jaw-dropping looks with the text, “Pink energy stealing the show.” She posed with the new couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in another picture in a captivating avatar. And in the other story, she shared the picture with Pratik Sehajpal, Mahira Sharma, and Sanju.

Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others 845301

Urfi Javed Looks Jaw-dropping In Hot Pink Net Dress For 'Aakhri Sach' Screening, Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia And Others 845302

Aakhri Sach is a thrilling upcoming movie on Disney Plus Hotstar with Tamannaah Bhatia, Shivin Narang, and others in a key role. It will be released on 25th August 2023.

What’s your reaction? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

