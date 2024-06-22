Fashion Faceoff: Avneet Kaur In Pink Lehenga Or Palak Tiwari In Red Ruffle Dress

Avneet Kaur, the star of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, and Palak Tiwari, known for her role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, are not just actresses, but also fashion icons. Their fashion choices reflect their individuality and they always take every chance to make a style statement. Let’s delve into their latest fashion choices.

Avneet Kaur And Palak Tiwari’s Stunning Outfit-

Avneet Kaur In Lehenga Set-

For the new instagram photoshoot, Avneet dons a beauty lehenga set. The outfit features a pink with gold sequin embellishment all over the blouse with a criss-cross halter-neckline blouse, making her fall for her charming beauty. With the visuals, it seems this is a promotional look, and she absolutely looks breathtakingly beautiful. The blouse’s backless detail and pink and silver threadwork flared pleated lehenga with sheer pink dupatta add a statement touch to her, raising the glamour quotient. With her simplicity in the stunning ensemble, the diva captures our attention.

Palak Tiwari In Ruffle Dress-

Palak Tiwari shared a new photoshoot as she clicked pictures in the lift. However, she stepped out in town wearing a stunning red dress. The outfit features a halter-neckline spaghetti, sleeveless detail with a ruffle pattern mini bodycon dress; the outfit defines her picturesque figure, making us fall in love with her. The diva shows her curves and toned figure in striking poses throughout the photos.

Avneet Kaur and Palak Tiwari are known for their distinct fashion choices, making this faceoff a showcase of contrasting yet equally appealing styles in fashion and glamour.