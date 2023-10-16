Digital | Celebrities

Get Date Ready Like Jannat Zubair In Corset Top, Denim Jeans, And Accessories

Jannat Zubair is a social media sensation. In her latest Instagram dump, the diva shows how to prepare for a dinner date. Check out the video and take inspiration below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023
Credit: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair is not unknown to make hearts flutter with her fashion. Whether you want to keep it simple in traditional outfits or be the center of attraction in western dress, Jannat knows how to carry out every look. This time, the actress teaches how to get ready for a dinner date in jeans and a top.

Jannat Zubair’s Jeans And Top Style

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a video as she gets ready in jeans and top. The actress styles herself by hearing the latest song, ‘Hua Main’ from the upcoming movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the background.

Jannat Zubair dons a beautiful floral printed corset slip crop top paired with a high waist denim jeans, flaunting a curvaceous midriff. The actress looks super sexy in these avatars, making it a perfect glam for a dinner date.

But wait, there is more! Jannat styles her hair in open, soft curls. With the simple gold necklace and pearl earrings, she adorns her look. Beautiful smokey eyeliner blushed pink cheeks, and glossy pink lips complement her appearance.

In the end, Jannat Zubair completes her appearance with a final touch. She styles her eyelashes with mascara and finishes her styling with the beautiful perfume.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s dinner date-ready style? What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

