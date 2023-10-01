Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure

Highlights

Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are fitness freaks divas on social media.

Avneet Kaur shows her toned figure in a crop top and pants.

Anushka Sen shows her gym girl vibes.

The sensational social media queens Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen often buzz in the headlines. The duo regularly entertain their users with something new on their handles. They are an inspiration for many with their fashion choices. However, not just that, Avneet and Anushka set goals with their amazing fitness goals. In the recent photos, both of them inspire fans.

Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Toned Curves

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos flaunting her toned curves. She can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with a cropped black jacket and sweatpants. In the mirror selfies from her gym, Avneet shows her forming abs. Her picturesque figure is undoubtedly an inspiration for many. In the caption, she wrote, “Getting there.”

Anushka Sen Flaunts Toned Figure

On the other hand, Anushka Sen showcased her toned figure in the mirror selfie. She wore a dark blue tank top paired with white shorts. Her curvy midriff shows her fitness freak vibe. In the series of photos, Anushka shows her sensuous glam in the perfect fit body. ‘Gym Gurl,’ she captioned her post. And it seems that, like Avneet, she is also working hard to get that desired abs.

