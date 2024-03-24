Happy Birthday Queen: Avneet Kaur Shares Throwback Memories With Kangana Ranaut, Check Now!

Avneet Kaur is a name that needs no introduction. The child actress has become a social media star and the most popular fashionista in town. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress is an avid social media user who enjoys sharing personal and professional experiences. This time, the diva shared precious memories with birthday queen Kangana Ranaut. Have a look below.

Avneet Kaur And Kangana Ranaut’s Throwback Memories-

Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in a black strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and sequin embellishments. She fashioned her hair into side-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup, using peach shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and glossy lips. She paired her outfit with silver earrings and black stilettos.

On the other hand, birthday queen Kangana looks like a diva in a red strapless flared midi-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a tight, puffed ponytail. The diva applied minimal makeup with black eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and peach-creamy lips. She complemented her outfit with long gold earrings and paired with silver stilettos.

In the first picture, the Tiku Weds Sheri actress took a selfie picture with Kangana, and they posed with beautiful smiles. Secondly, she shared a candid look of herself with Kangana from the film. Lastly, she shared a video of herself as the two divas danced on the floor at the film’s success party.

What is your reaction to these throwback memories? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.