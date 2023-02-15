Nothing can really let go the craze of denim! No matter what, where you are and where you go, denim can always be your all-time and go-to style appeal to get in. Whether you slip into denim baggy jeans, jumpsuits or even pick up on stylish denim midis, everything can work great, without giving it a second doubt. Owing to that, Heidi Klum, one of the leading and top models from Hollywood has now dropped a stunning affair with denim on social media. The 49-year-old looked absolutely magical in the denim midi dress.

Heidi took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures on her social media. She looked stunning in the gorgeous strappy denim midi dress. The outfit featured gorgeous golden buttons in the front. She completed the look with her sleek straight blonde hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she kept it preppy with bold smokey eyes and nude pink lips. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of gorgeous hoop earrings.

Here take a look-

Sharing the picture, Heidi Klum wrote, “One more #AGTAllStars until the FINALE 🥳🥳🥳 We’re on at 8pm … don’t miss it.”

Well, this isn’t the first, Heidi set off to dazzle us with her fashion statures. Whether at the Grammys or any other prestigious events, the star model has always thrived to float on the top with her style staples. And this candid cut in denim looks like no wonder to us! But yes, we can definitely say, that she can slay in any given staples.

Are you also a denim fan? Do you think Heidi Klum got the denim stature on the right foot? Let us know in the comments below. And for more such intriguing fashion insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.