Grammys 2023: Heidi Klum takes plunge style to next level with gold shimmers

Heidi Klum looks absolutely ravishing in her plunging golden shimmery gown, check out pictures below

Heidi Klum spectacled with her golden glam at the Grammys 2023. The star has always been a stunner when it comes to her fashion ecstasies and here again the diva is up with her classic adornment at the prestigious Grammys taking the plunging neckline fashion to next level. The model and tv personality took to her Instagram handle to on Sunday to share the moment with her husband Tom Kaulitz, both looking all grand together on the night, served nothing but goals.

Now coming to Heidi’s sheer adorn in gold, the floor-length gown featured a stunning embroidery work. It featured gorgeous frills by the side. She decked the classic designer apparel with bold makeover. Keeping her luscious blonde tresses wavy and flowy on her shoulders, teaming it off with a pair of gorgeous sequinned sandals and bold makeup, Heidi looked truly divine.

She opted for smokey eye makeup, highlighted cheek bones, nude glossy lips and of course kept her smile constant like always. She rounded it off with beautiful gold bangles in hand.

Her husband looked dope in his tailored designer suit for the night. He wore an all black blazer suit teamed with black shoes, left his long brown hair curled open and beard on point. The amalgamation of gold and black looked absolutely right on the edge.

Here take a look-

However, this isn’t the first time Heidi set off goals with her fashion armours on board. Whether on the runways or the red carpets, Heidi has always been the top-notch personalities from the H-town to be able to ace any designer look.

What are your views on this chic look by the celebrity couple at the Grammys? Are you crushing or is it keeping you off? Let us know in the comments below-

