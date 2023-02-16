Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are a married pair. Tom Kaulitz is a German musician and guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel. The pair met in early 2018 and began dating later that year. They got engaged in December 2018 and married in a private ceremony in February 2019.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been known to be quite loving towards one another, regularly sharing images of themselves together on social media. They’ve also collaborated on a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar and as co-judges on “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have both had extremely successful careers.

Heidi Klum has openly expressed her adoration and affection for Tom Kaulitz, calling him her “ideal match” and claiming they share a profound bond. The pair have been spotted together on several occasions and on vacation with their mixed family. In addition, Heidi Klum recently uploaded a video of herself and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on Valentine’s Day; scroll down to see her video appearance.

Heidi Klum And Tom Kaulitz’s Video Appearance

Heidi Klum donned an all-red ensemble consisting of a red casual shirt, satin bell-bottom pants, and red heels. She styled her hair in a wavy, two-sided bang style. She applied light black smokey eyes and a light skin-colored lipstick tint for her naked makeup. Tom Kaulitz sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a basic black t-shirt, a leather jacket, slacks, and formal shoes. His hair was styled in a middle-parted curly hairdo. They smile as they pose together in the video. Heidi Klum captioned her Instagram post, “.”

