Here’s What Anushka Sen Finds As Special As Heaven, Check Out

Social media star and young actress Anushka Sen is a constant attraction for new headlines. And why not? The young diva keeps her fans engaged through her Instagram posts and updates. Being a social media star, the Balveer actress shares all the insights with her fans, whether shooting for new projects or enjoying vacations with family. However, today, the actress revealed her favorite place, which is as special as heaven for her. Let’s take a look.

Which Place Is As Special As Heaven For Anushka Sen

On Thursday evening, Anushka delighted her fans with a series of captivating photos showcasing her day filled with love and laughter. If you wonder what made her so happy, let us reveal that the actress took time off to visit a pet dog’s house. The joy on Anushka’s face can be seen clearly. The actress considers this pet dog’s house as special as heaven, captioning these photos, “Heaven.”

There were different types of pet dogs with whom Anushka loved playing. From holding the dogs in her arms to clicking pictures, the actress had a great time exploring her time with the dogs. What we noticed is Anushka’s smile throughout the photos when meeting these cute dogs, which undeniably made her day. In one of the videos, the actress also greeted her fans with full enthusiasm and high energy.