Here’s What Makes Palak Tiwari Smile Like Crazy, Find Out

The sensational Palak Tiwari is known to buzz with her regular social media dump. From traveling to new places to working on new projects to enjoying a family vacation and more, Palak loves to share every insight with her fans. And today’s dump is no exception. The gorgeous beauty, this time, reveals the reason behind her crazy smile in the latest photo.

Palak Tiwari’s Crazy Smile Photo

Taking to her Instagram, Palak Tiwari drops a couple of photos of herself, revealing the thing that makes her feel happy. In the first photo, Palak can be posing for a mirror selfie with a stressed and tired face, though she has done all the makeup and got ready in Rani pink ensemble. However, in the other photo, Palak can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with a cookie in her hand. However, what caught our attention was the beautiful smile on her face.

Sharing these photos, Palak Tiwari, in the caption, wrote, “Without vs. With cookie.” And that’s what makes Palak Tiwari smile like crazy. The actress reveals that cookies make her feel happy, and without them, she feels dull.

Palak Tiwari is known for her stint in the music video Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Recently, she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with several others in the film.

