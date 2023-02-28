Never goes a day, that Mouni Roy doesn’t amaze us with her fashion decks. Given that, the actress has now shared a video on her social media handle, leaving us absolutely gaga with her desi look aboard. Slipping in a beautiful desi floral lehenga choli, Mouni Roy marked it as the ultimatum for any festive fashion wardrobe! Check out below as we decode her fashion down beneath:

In the video, we can see Mouni Roy wearing a galactically stunning lehenga. She wore a floral embellished work blouse. She teamed it with matching lehenga skirt. The actress rounded it off with a stunning and matching pink organza dupatta. The actress completed the look with her braided hairstyle and bold makeup. Her accessories looked right on the vibe with the beautiful desi avatar.

Further Details About The Outfit:

Styled by :- @rishika_devnani

Assisted by :- @stylebyvanshika

Outfit by :- @gazalguptacouture

Jewellery:- @curiocottagejewelry

Hair by :- @chettiarqueensly

Makeup by :- @mukeshpatilmakeup

Managed by :- @trishilagoculdas @dcatalent

📸:- @rickyraj_photographer

#dancebangladance

Here take a look-

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. She portrayed the role of Junoon in the show. The actress earned a lot of appreciation with her work in the movie. Talking about it, Mouni Roy earlier said, “I had to unlearn a lot, I had to let go of a lot of projection, how we”re used to acting. This was something completely new for me. I had never played an antagonist or a negative character in my life. There were negative shades in Naagin, but that”s a different genre or a TV Serial and you had to project a lot in it. And here was a character where she had this quiet faith and she knew what she wanted and would go after it. But at no point was she blasting herself, or at no point could you see her shouting and screaming in a way that would be caricaturish.”