I believe in becoming a safal actor and not mashoor actor: Anud Singh Dhaka

Anud Singh Dhaka, the talented actor, who is known for his remarkable performances in projects like Taj Mahal 1989, Love J Action, and Janhit Mein Jaari, has earned a reputation for his dedication and determination. Currently in the spotlight for his outstanding acting in the newly released film Once Upon Two Times, the actor sheds light on his perspective of social media in his career.

When asked about the concept of being consistent on social media, Anud states, “To be honest, I don’t believe in being consistent on social media because, due to this, self-growth takes a back seat. I have huge respect for this medium, but social media has never been my ultimate goal nor it excites me. I wish to be known for my work and not for what I am posting on social media. I believe in becoming a ‘safal actor’ and not mashoor actor’. I feel that people should follow me on social media after watching my work in the projects.”

In an era where social media plays a pivotal role in shaping public perception, Anud’s perspective stands out as he emphasizes the importance of focusing on one’s craft and letting the work speak for itself. The actor mentions, “It’s an amazing thing that people are getting work due to their social media, but that’s not my scheme of work. ‘Mera ye manna hai ki apka talent or mehnat hi apko apki manzil tak leke jaegi’”