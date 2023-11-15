Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan roped in for Kaphal

Talented actor Ishtiyak Khan, who has entertained fans in projects like Tamasha, Ludo, Janhit Mein Jaari, Anaarkali of Aarah and Jolly LLB, is all set to feature in a new project. As per a reliable source, the actor will be seen in ‘Kaphal’, a web series commissioned by Himshrri Films and Disney+ Hotstar.

Arushi Nishank initiated her production house, ‘Himshrri Films’, a few years ago, and produced ‘Kaphal’. As the producer of Kaphal, Arushi reflected on the challenging yet inspiring journey, emphasising the demanding work required every day to turn this dream into reality. The web series is directed by Prem Mistry, who has helmed several popular shows and films.

Kaphal boasts a stellar cast, including Divyendu Sharma, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak and Kusha Kapila. Kaphal is an effort to reconnect the people of Uttarakhand with their state. As many as 150 local artists are involved in the web series. Along with this, the music and beauty of the mountains will be shown to the world through the show. The web series will be shot in various locations in Nainital

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Aditi Govitrikar being part of the abovementioned project.

Ishtiyak came into the limelight for his role as an English teacher in the film Phas Gaye Re Obama, which also went viral as a meme in social media, and he gained popularity from his role as Rajesh Autowala in Tamasha, Ludo (as Inspector), Janhit Mein Jaari (as Purushottam), Anaarkali of Aarah, as well as portraying Chaurasia in Bharat, Vasu (Lawyer from Rohtak) in Jolly LLB, Sunny in FryDay, and Munna in Ammaa Ki Boli. He is also well known for his role in the Television series as Kappu Ka Sasur in the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show (2022), Puttan in Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, and in the web series Dhindora.

We buzzed Ishtiyak but did not get revert.

