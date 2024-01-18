In Photos: Jannat Zubair Takes Time Off And Seeks Blessings At Madina With Family

The sensational Jannat Zubair is one of the most loved young stars. She rose to fame with her acting as a child actress. With years, she has carved her niche in the business. Being one of the most popular influencers in the country with millions of followers, Jannat is often busy. However, she took time off to fulfill her duties as a Muslim and visited Madina with her family.

Jannat Zubair’s Madina Visit With Family

On Wednesday afternoon, Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos from Madina’s visit. In the first click, Jannat can be seen wearing a burkha, and her mother also wore the same. At the same time, her father and brother were seen in kurta pajamas to seek blessings at the holy place of Madina.

Not only with the family, but Jannat also shared a glimpse of the holy place Madina. The huge pillars and creative lighting are a treat to the eyes. In one of the pictures, she shares a glimpse of the holy book, the Quran, in the reading hall. The scenic beauty of the place is oh-so-breathtaking. And if one goes there, they can’t resist the rich culture and heritage it offers.

Undoubtedly, it seems Jannat had a great time on her Madina visit. Indeed, this visit to the holy place was needed to express gratitude and take more power for the future.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.