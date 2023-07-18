ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Jannat Zubair spells glam in galactic blue gown, with a smear of gold

Jannat Zubair is taking the fashion world by storm, and her latest appearance for the FACE magazine is proof of her style prowess. The diva effortlessly embraces the gold foil lid eye makeup trend, showcasing her impeccable taste and daring choices.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jul,2023 10:30:53
The gold foil lid eyeshadow look has emerged as the hottest new trend in the beauty world. This mesmerizing style takes your eye makeup to the next level with a touch of pure luxury. By adorning your lids with a stunning layer of shimmery gold eyeshadow and delicately applying gold foil, you create a dazzling metallic finish that instantly captures attention. It’s a trend that exudes glamour, elevates your confidence, and adds an undeniable allure to your overall look. Get ready to shine and embrace the enchantment of the gold foil lid, because this trend is here to make you feel like a true golden goddess.

Jannat Zubair is taking the fashion world by storm, and her latest appearance for the FACE magazine is proof of her style prowess. The diva effortlessly embraces the gold foil lid eye makeup trend, showcasing her impeccable taste and daring choices. Pairing this mesmerizing eye look with a stunning 3D rose work blue off-shoulder sheer bodycon dress, she exudes elegance and confidence. Her wavy long hair cascades down her shoulders, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look, while her pink glossy lips bring a subtle yet captivating pop of colour.

About the electric blue dress

The stunning gown from @labeld drapes gracefully, hugging every curve with its impeccable fit and exquisite design. Paired with a chic clutch from @lavieworld, this ensemble exudes sophistication and style. Adorned with dazzling jewellery from @kushalsfashionjewellery, the look is elevated to new heights, with each piece adding a touch of glamour and sparkle. And let’s not forget the heels from @rossobrunelloofficial, the perfect finishing touch to complete this show-stopping look.

FACE Magazine, recognizing her beauty and talent, shares her exclusive photos, highlighting her journey in the entertainment industry and the admiration she receives from countless fans. Jannat Zubair continues to inspire young girls across the nation with her relentless pursuit of success, and her dedication shines through in every glamorous picture she shares.

Here take a look-

