There is no lack of outstanding actors in the current era of television. The success of a television programme often rests on the charisma of the lead actors, even though writers, directors, and producers are essential to the medium. Fortunately, a variety of powerful and captivating performances are available to see on television. On Lucifer, Tom Ellis gave one such performance. Read his interesting facts.

His birth took place in Cardiff, Wales, on November 17, 1978. He was raised by his Baptist minister father, Christopher John Ellis.

After completing his studies at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, Ellis received a Bachelor of Arts in dramatic studies.

In 2000, he appeared on television for the first time in the character of Dr. Oliver Cousins in the British serial opera “EastEnders.”

The television series “Lucifer,” which debuted on Fox in 2016 and was later picked up by Netflix, is best renowned for Ellis’ portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in it. A lot of people have really enjoyed the show and commended Ellis for his captivating performance.

Ellis had roles in a variety of well-known television programmes before “Lucifer,” such as “Miranda,” “Doctor Who,” and “Gotham.” In the American drama “Rush,” he also played a recurring part.

Ellis has acted in a number of films, including “The Strangers,” “Miss Conception,” and “Buffalo Soldiers,” in addition to his TV roles.

Ellis has demonstrated his musical prowess on “Lucifer” and other occasions. He is a gifted singer. Both “Tom Ellis Sings” and “Tom Ellis Sings Christmas” are CDs that he has released.

Double marriages exist for Ellis. With the actress Tamzin Outhwaite, with whom he has two daughters, he was previously married. Screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, to whom he is currently married to.

Ellis enjoys watching rugby in his own time and is a member of the national squad of Wales. Also, he supports a number of charitable organizations, including the British Heart Foundation.

Ellis is well renowned for his endearing demeanor and sharp humor, and he has gained a large following thanks to his captivating interviews and social media posts. On Instagram, where he interacts with his admirers by posting pictures and updates, he has a sizable following.

Source : tvovermind