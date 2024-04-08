Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur's Game Day Glam In Delhi Capitals V/s Mumbai Indians match Witness Captain Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indian victory.

Avneet Kaur is a well-known beauty queen. Wherever she goes, the diva always impresses with her dress choices. In the latest appearance, the diva went to Wankhede Stadium as she witnessed Hardik Pandya’s comeback, and she shared tons of images on Instagram in a beige top and blue jeans. Take a look below.

Avneet Kaur, brimming with excitement, immersed herself in the Delhi Capitals V/s Mumbai Indians match at Wankhede Stadium. Her sporty chic ensemble, a beige sleeveless top with a square neckline, a lined textured waistline, and classic blue high-waisted jeans, perfectly balanced comfort and style. The beige top added a touch of sophistication, while the blue jeans offered a timeless appeal. This combination allowed Avneet to enjoy the match effortlessly, sharing the thrill with her fans.

For hair, she fashioned her look in a side-parted tight bun hairstyle with loose bangs tucked at the back of the ear, allowing her to stay comfortable while enjoying the match. For makeup, Avneet chooses a fresh and natural look with nude pink matte lips while maintaining a minimalistic vibe. The diva keeps her accessories minimalist to compliment her outfit with a gold layered name necklace, bracelets and rings paired with black shaded sunglasses.

IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians Victory against Delhi Capitals

On 07 April 2024, in the high-stakes Delhi Capitals V/s Mumbai Indians match, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious, winning by a significant margin of 29 runs. This triumph, led by the indomitable Hardik Pandya, is a testament to the team’s skill and determination, filling cricket enthusiasts with pride and joy.

Hardik Pandya is the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024. He recently visited the mandir of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Hardik Pandya is the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024. He recently visited the mandir of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.