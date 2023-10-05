Digital | Celebrities

Italy Diaries: Avneet Kaur looks stunning in white gown, poses at Piazza Navona

Avneet Kaur recently embarked on an unforgettable birthday vacation to Italy. The actress shared new photos from her first day of the trip wherein she was seen posing at Piazza Navona in Roma.

05 Oct,2023 00:05:03
Avneet Kaur, the popular Indian actress and social media sensation, recently embarked on an unforgettable birthday vacation to Italy. The diva’s birthday falls on 13 October and hence she has begun her birthday trip. The actress shared new photos from her first day of the trip wherein she was seen posing at Piazza Navona in Roma.

Clad in a breathtaking white thigh-high slit long gown, Avneet looked nothing short of radiant. The gown effortlessly showcased her grace and style, while the thigh-high slit added a touch of allure to her ensemble. To complement her elegant gown, Avneet opted for a pair of black boots that added a hint of edginess to her overall look. Avneet adorned herself with a delicate golden thin chain and a matching golden bracelet. These subtle yet exquisite accessories provided a touch of glamour to her look.

Avneet’s choice of hairstyle was equally on point. She opted for open waves that cascaded down her shoulders. Avneet went for a subtle makeup look. A soft pink blush accentuated her cheekbones, giving her a natural flush of color. Her choice of pink lipstick made her look even more enchanting. Captioning her Instagram photos from the Piazza Navona, Avneet shared her sentiments with a simple yet heartfelt message: “Ciao Rome 🤍.” Fans loved Avneet’s latest look from the trip and praised her in the comment section.

