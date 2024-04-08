Digital | Celebrities

Check out Jannat And Ayaan's sibling style goals as they rock in casual outfits. Take a look below.

The sister-brother bond is one of the best blessings the universe has given us. The moments are always worth remembering and enjoying. Both have established themselves as two of the most prominent young content providers in the Hindi entertainment industry today. Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair have always wowed us with their bro-sis twinning moments today; take a look below.

Jannat And Ayaan Zubair’s Twinning Appearance-

In their latest appearance, Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her brother Ayaan Zubair are twinning in stylish yet casual outfits, each with a unique fashion flair. Jannat’s ensemble features a plain white high-neckline sleeveless inner and a deep V-neckline crop top in off-white paired with light blue high-waisted bell-bottom jeans, adding a touch of simplicity while keeping it sleek and modern. For hair, she fashioned her look with a side-partition straight hairstyle.

The diva opted for simple base makeup with peach matte lips and accessories her outfit with a gold and silver wristwatch and bracelet, and she rounded off her look with a grey and black bag and white sneakers. On the other hand, Ayaan sports a white oversized T-shirt with a round neckline and half sleeves paired effortlessly with light blue loose jeans, exuding a relaxed yet trendy vibe. Their styles perfectly complement each other, creating a fashionable twinning look.

Did you like the brother-sister duo twinning appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.