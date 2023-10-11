Jannat Zubair cuts it chic in chikankari salwar suit & expensive handbag, see photos

Chikankari, this Lucknow champion, has always been a go-to pick for fashion lovers. What checks on the opulence and royalty is its white-on-white combination with heavy embroidery work. The usual traditional way of a chikankari typifies the muslin fabric mostly, and the hand-knitted intricate embroidery. And it’s fair to call it the classic old wine. I still remember how the craze for this eminent fashion art piece used to pivot all over when I was a teen, and decades later, nothing really changed. Somewhat eternal; and with the Gen Z starlets from the digital realm, like Jannat Zubair and her contemporaries taking this fashion forward with all the zeal, it’s to say that, Chikankari is here to slay and continue the slayage.

Speaking of Jannat Zubair, the Phulwa actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share a candid go-to moment. Looks like she is out to run errands. And what’s better than to vibe with the festive season? Jannat decided to slip inside a chikankari salwar suit with intricate gota detailing. She picked it up with beautiful crowning OOTD with no makeup, a casual high-knotted hairbun, and a stylish, expensive black handbag. Minimal yet magnificent and extremely graceful.

Wondering how heavy it is going to be on your pockets? Well, while the exact price tag of what Jannat is wearing is unknown, we’ve got you covered here. A quick Google lens, and we landed on this beautiful, somewhat similar Chikankari salwar suit design on the website of ‘Bohemian Dream.’ The price totals Rs 3199/- (as per the website, it is an Anarkali maxi dress). The Anarkali chikankari dress comes with a gorgeous flair, it has a round neck with gota detailing, just like the one Jannat is wearing.

Recreate it with a unique spin

However, while Jannat picked the salwar suit with a subtle makeover, you definitely can give your charismatic spin! Pick some handcrafted oxidised bangles or a classic choker. Or bombard it with a pair of oxidised jhumkas. If you aren’t a fan of mini tiny handbags, go for slings. Slings are always a win! Or maybe go for something more spacious. Pair it with a pair of traditional jutis, or if you are on formal errands, black pumps will do the magic. For your locks, gel it up to achieve a neat bun or a ponytail. Go for Kohled eyes, fill in your eyebrows, and pick a lip colour of your own choice.

And there you go! Galactically winning it in chikankari.