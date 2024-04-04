Digital | Celebrities

Check out Jannat Zubair, a stunning actress in the entertainment industry. In her latest post, she opted for a black-and-white chikankari kurta. Take a look below.

As a true fashion icon, Jannat Zubair’s style choices significantly affect the fashion world. Whether traditional or contemporary, she always manages to look stunning. This time, she’s chosen a black-and-white chikankari kurta, a testament to her impeccable taste. Please look at her typical glam in a black-and-white chikankari kurta below and get inspired by her fashion sense!

Jannat Zubair’s Black And White Chikankari Kurta-

Presenting a beautiful traditional fashion goal, Jannat Zubair looks elegant in a black round neckline and full sleeves with white floral threadwork from the shoulder to the bustline. Her choice enhances the elegance of the Chikankari embroidered straight, side-cut kurta from the House Of Chikankari. Her soft waves and open tresses hairstyle add to the overall charm of the outfit.

She kept her makeup minimal, with a dewy base and shimmery peach blush highlighted cheeks, accentuating her innate beauty without taking away from the elegance of her outfit. She completed her look with oxidized long earrings and a silver ring paired with brown sunglasses, which hints a modern vibe to her traditional look. The appearance is that she sits in the car and reveals her traditional outfit with a beautiful smile.

What do you think about Jannat's Chikankari kurta?