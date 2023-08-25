Jannat Zubair Feels Overwhelmed To Meet Her Overseas Fan In Thailand, See Pics

Jannat Zubair is a renowned actress in the Telly world. The diva began her journey as a child actress and slowly carved her niche in the business. Her acting skills on screen and her social media presence have earned her huge fandom not only over the country but across the globe. Overwhelmed, Jannat shared the glimpse from her fan meet in Thailand.

Jannat Zubair Meets Her Overseas Fan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shares a couple of pictures with her overseas fans. In the series of photos, she can be seen posing with her fan in the selfie. While in her caption, she introduced her fan, Radhika, whom she met in Phuket, Thailand, on her vacation.

Further, Jannat expressed that she felt overwhelmed to finally see her. She couldn’t stop thanking her for her immense love and unconditional support. Also, she mentioned that Radhika has a picture tattoo of herself.

Radhika has tattooed Jannat’s face on her left hand, and the diva couldn’t stop thanking her for such a beautiful gesture.

In the caption, she wrote, “Met Radhika today for the first time in Phuket… Felt so so happy to finally see her, thank you for the love and unconditional support @jannatzubair_bangkok_fan 💕

She got my name and picture tattooed. It honestly means so much to me 🫶🏻💕.”

What’s your reaction to this special fan meet? Please let us know in the comments section.