Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown

Jannat Zubair took to Instagram to share a mesmerizing series of photos in a stunning black gown that left her followers in awe. The gown featured a stylish V-neck design that added a touch of appeal to her look.

07 Oct,2023 06:00:28
The talented actress Jannat Zubair took to Instagram to share a mesmerizing series of photos in a stunning black gown that left her followers in awe. The gown featured a stylish V-neck design that added a touch of appeal to her look. The net ruffles at the bottom gave the gown a playful yet classy edge. To complement her gown, Jannat chose to pair it with sleek black heels. One of the standout features of Jannat’s look was her choice of silver jewellery.

She adorned herself with silver rings, earrings, and bracelets, which added a dash of glamour to her appearance. Jannat opted for makeup that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her glossy makeup included shiny cheeks, glossy pink lips, and striking smokey eyes. Completing her overall look, Jannat styled her hair into wavy curls. In her Instagram post, Jannat included a heartfelt caption that read, “We’re worth it ❤️”

Jannat credited the team that contributed to her stunning look. She was styled by @shereenlovebug, wore an outfit from @deepikaaroralabel, and adorned herself with jewellery from @kushalsfashionjewellery. Her look was expertly assisted by @snehhasuresh and @riaasthana, and her makeup was skillfully done by @blendingiscardio. The photoshoot took place at @goodcreatorco, adding a professional touch to the entire endeavour. Check out her mesmerizing photos below!

