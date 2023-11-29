Jannat Zubair Strikes A Balance Between Grace And Glam In White Saree

Jannat Zubair, the heartthrob beauty of the town, never misses a moment to make fans capture hearts with her fashion choices wherever she goes. From exquisite bodycon dresses to comfy salwar suits to stylish pantsuits, the actress has the talent to pull off every look. However, the beauty showcases her styling sense this time as she balances grace and glam in a white saree.

Jannat Zubair’s White Saree

Wow, wow, and how! Jannat Zubair is a beauty who knows how to pair her look to perfection. The diva in her latest photos embraces her ethnicity in a beautiful white saree from the fashion house Premya. It is a timeless saree that can be your pick for day or night. The exquisite work on the saree looks enchanting. The diva pairs her beautiful saree with a sweetheart neckline and a sleeveless blouse.

That’s not all! The diva adorns her look with the green and white diamond-embellished small studs. Her beautiful green rings add color to her monotone glam. Jannat styles her hair in a low bun with flying flicks. Her glittery eye shadow with the black eyeliner and kajal accentuates her beautiful eyes. Her rosy cheeks look beautiful. The pink lips and overall appearance look nothing short of ethereal beauty. With the simple style and exquisite accessorizing, the actress strikes a perfect balance between grace and glam.

