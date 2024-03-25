Jannat Zubair VS Avneet Kaur: Who Looks Like A Barbie Doll In Corset Mini Dress?

Popular social media sensations and young actresses are Gen-Z fashion inspirations. With their impeccable sense of style, the divas captivate attention whether in a bodycon dress, cool casual outfit, or sparkling lehengas. Both actresses donned corset mini dresses in different colors and patterns. So, let’s check out who looks like a Barbie doll in the drape.

Jannat Zubair In Red Corset Dress

The gorgeous Jannat wore a popping red corset mini dress featuring slip sleeves accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The corset pattern defines her curvy figure, followed by a flowy layered skirt that makes her look pretty. Keeping it simple, the diva left her hair open. The red cheeks, glossy red lips, and minimal accessories complement her look.

Avneet Kaur In Baby Pink Corset Dress

The charming Avneet donned a baby pink corset mini dress featuring a strappy slip similar to Jannat. The corset detail accentuates her curves, and the skinny skirt gives her a sensuous look. To keep it hustle-free, the actress tied her hair in a low ponytail. With rosy cheeks and pink lips, she looks wow. The simple chain looks sparkling.

Comparing the two, it is difficult to pick anyone between Jannat and Avneet. Both Gen-Z actresses looked as gorgeous as ever, serving glam like a Barbie doll.

Who do you think looks like a Barbie doll? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.