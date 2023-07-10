ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair's Cute Video Wishing Her Father 'Happy Birthday' Is The Best Post Coming From Her

Jannat Zubair posts a cool video where she is seen hanging out with her father, and wishing him a very happy birthday. You can check out the father-daughter goals here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 17:38:06
Jannat Zubair is the most stylish persona who witnesses a huge fandom because of her work and profile. The actress, content maker and social media influencer has a huge fan family who wait to see her new posts and pictures. They are happy when Jannat rejoices, they wish her luck when she does a new project and is sad when she is sad. The latest post coming from Jannat has her and her most handsome father together. It is the birthday of her father, and Jannat takes to a cute way of wishing her father.

Jannat calls her dad as the most handsome daddy. The video has her and her father together. They are seen twinning in black attires. While Jannat wears a totally black top and a jacket, Jannat’s father matches his attire with white and black. Jannat is seen feeding her father some fries. Seems like the daddy and daughter are having a whale of a time partying.

You can check the video here.

You can also see the way Jannat wishes her dad.

Happy birthday to my handsome daddyyyyy😘😘
I love youuuu😘
Jannat, we too join you in wishing your handsome dad a great and memorable birthday. May this be the best year for the father as well as daughter!! Join in with us to wish Jannat’s father a memorable moment.

