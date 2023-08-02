ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair's Quirky Birthday Month Mood In Photos

Jannat Zubair is all excited because it's her birthday month. In her latest Instagram dump, the diva revealed her birthday month mood. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 07:05:59
Jannat Zubair's Quirky Birthday Month Mood In Photos 839811

Jannat Zubair is all excited and happy, and why not? It’s her birthday month. Birthdays are special to everyone because it’s the day we first cry in the world. August started with celebrities’ birthdays like Tapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur, and it’s the birth month of many. The actress’s latest Instagram dump revealed her birthday month mood in pictures.

Jannat Zubair’s Birthday

As today Jannat’s birthday month began, the diva couldn’t wait and started treating her like a queen. The diva in the latest pictures is having a fun time pampering her. She looked gorgeous in a blue mini dress and a see-through white baggy shirt. Her messy bun and minimal rounded look. She can be seen enjoying healthy and fresh juice at a restaurant.

The cutest, Jannat Zubair, is the princess of her world and treats herself with all the love. Well, self-love is very important and good for the well-being of an individual. She posed, flaunting her quirkiness in the pictures. Her expressions and laughter show her excitement for the birthday.

Jannat Zubair's Quirky Birthday Month Mood In Photos 839812

Jannat Zubair's Quirky Birthday Month Mood In Photos 839813

Jannat Zubair's Quirky Birthday Month Mood In Photos 839814

Jannat Zubair's Quirky Birthday Month Mood In Photos 839815

For those who don’t know, Jannat Zubair’s birthday is on 29th August, which is almost a month, yet she is excited and happy. We are eager to know how the actress will celebrate her birthday this year.

What’s your take on this? Please drop your thoughts in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com for more.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
In Pics: Jannat Zubair Aces Pop Glam In Different Shades Of Lipstick 835006
In Pics: Jannat Zubair Aces Pop Glam In Different Shades Of Lipstick
In Pics: Jannat Zubair spells glam in galactic blue gown, with a smear of gold 834755
In Pics: Jannat Zubair spells glam in galactic blue gown, with a smear of gold
Jannat Zubair Glows In Traditional Salwar Suit 833491
Jannat Zubair Glows In Traditional Salwar Suit
Jannat Zubair's Cute Video Wishing Her Father Happy Birthday Is The Best Post Coming From Her 832508
Jannat Zubair’s Cute Video Wishing Her Father ‘Happy Birthday’ Is The Best Post Coming From Her
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look 831794
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look
Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics 823809
Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics
Latest Stories
Watch: Ashi Singh Turns 'Barbei' In Bustier And Skirt 839809
Watch: Ashi Singh Turns ‘Barbei’ In Bustier And Skirt
Sneak Peek Into Things You Want Know About Ananya Panday 810946
Sneak Peek Into Things You Want Know About Ananya Panday
Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert) 839752
Urfi Javed Is All ‘Colors’ And ‘Shimmer’ In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert)
Here's How Kriti Sanon Makes Her Birthday Week Special 839737
Here’s How Kriti Sanon Makes Her Birthday Week Special
Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839704
Shraddha Arya Turns ‘Pari’ In Pink Saree; See Here
Sneak Peek Into Pranali Rathod's Amusing Movie Date 839648
Sneak Peek Into Pranali Rathod’s Amusing Movie Date
Read Latest News