Jannat Zubair’s special birthday wish for social media sensation Faisu

Faisu’s birthday celebration took an even more heartwarming turn when Faisu's close friend, Jannat Zubair, extended her warm wishes.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Oct,2023 13:30:08
Popular social media sensation, Faisu, the charismatic influencer, known for his engaging content and immense fan following, took to Instagram to share glimpses of his birthday celebration. Notably, his close friend, Jannat Zubair, also joined in to make the day even more memorable.

In the photos shared on his Instagram account, Faisu looked dashing in a white ensemble, consisting of white pants paired with a white see-through shirt. To add a touch of sweetness to the celebration, Faisu had not one, not two, but three birthday cakes placed in front of him. Faisu’s Instagram caption read, “Happy Birthday to me 😛❤️.”

The birthday celebration took an even more heartwarming turn when Faisu’s close friend, Jannat Zubair, extended her warm wishes. In a cute selfie shared on her Instagram account, Jannat and Faisu were seen twinning in white attire, demonstrating their strong bond.

Jannat’s heartfelt caption read, “May happiness bloom in your heart all year long. Wishing you a never-ending pattern of peace and joy. Happy Birthdayyy 🧸.” Her words reflected the genuine friendship between the two social media stars and their shared wishes for Faisu’s continued success and happiness.

Faisu and Jannat Zubair have long been admired for their incredible talent and captivating social media presence. Their collaborations have not only entertained millions but have also solidified their status as two of the most beloved influencers in the digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

