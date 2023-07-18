ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read

Kusha Kapila recently had the opportunity to collaborate with Deepika Padukone, which left fans eagerly awaiting the results of this exciting partnership. And it’s been after Kusha shared a picture with Deepika on her social media that netizens decided to troll her

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jul,2023 02:05:11
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read 834624

Kusha Kapila recently had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, which left fans eagerly awaiting the results of this exciting partnership. However, not all responses on social media were positive, as one user took a derogatory stance in a comment on Kusha’s Instagram post.

On Sunday, Kusha shared a photo featuring herself alongside Deepika Padukone on her Instagram account, capturing the attention of her followers. Unfortunately, amidst the sea of positive feedback, a user decided to label Kusha as a ‘fame digger’ in a disrespectful comment. Unfazed by the negativity, Kusha responded to the comment with an equally fierce and cutting retort, showcasing her wit and ability to handle such situations with grace.

Kusha opens up on working with Deepika Padukone

Talking about her experience that she had while working with DP, she said, “I am out of captions because look at her. Thank you for all the love on our collab my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.”

Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read 834623

Netizens troll Kusha

Soon after she shared the picture on her social media handle, one user called Kusha ‘Fame digger’. To this, Kusha replied, “You can do better. Try again.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi 834783
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports 834470
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports
“I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant,” Kusha Kapila on her separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia 832921
“I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant,” Kusha Kapila on her separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global 832871
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone go 'all smiles' in this new picture, brush off divorce rumours 832264
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone go ‘all smiles’ in this new picture
Amid ‘no birthday post’ trolls Deepika Padukone pours love on Ranveer Singh’s new venture 831852
Amid ‘no birthday post’ trolls Deepika Padukone pours love on Ranveer Singh’s new venture
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend 834633
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria’s Glam Weekend
Tejasswi Prakash is owning the beach glow in ochre jumpsuit, watch 834774
Tejasswi Prakash is owning the beach glow in ochre jumpsuit, watch
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram 834616
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out 834602
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world 834661
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world
"Calling us a fraternity is futile": Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha 834765
“Calling us a fraternity is futile”: Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha
Read Latest News