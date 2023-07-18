Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read

Kusha Kapila recently had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, which left fans eagerly awaiting the results of this exciting partnership. However, not all responses on social media were positive, as one user took a derogatory stance in a comment on Kusha’s Instagram post.

On Sunday, Kusha shared a photo featuring herself alongside Deepika Padukone on her Instagram account, capturing the attention of her followers. Unfortunately, amidst the sea of positive feedback, a user decided to label Kusha as a ‘fame digger’ in a disrespectful comment. Unfazed by the negativity, Kusha responded to the comment with an equally fierce and cutting retort, showcasing her wit and ability to handle such situations with grace.

Kusha opens up on working with Deepika Padukone

Talking about her experience that she had while working with DP, she said, “I am out of captions because look at her. Thank you for all the love on our collab my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.”

Netizens troll Kusha

Soon after she shared the picture on her social media handle, one user called Kusha ‘Fame digger’. To this, Kusha replied, “You can do better. Try again.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.