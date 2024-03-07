Mirror, Mirror on the Gram: Avneet Kaur & Anushka Sen Strike Stunning Poses In Selfies

The stunning Gen-Z divas Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are renowned for their talents in the entertainment world. Both of them showcase impressive fitness regimes and chic fashion goals. They prioritize a healthy lifestyle and often share glimpses of their workouts, inspiring their fans. At the same time, their fashion sense exudes a blend of modernity and traditionalism, setting trends with their style. And they are known to balance fitness and fashion effortlessly. However, in their latest Instagram dump, the divas show their jaw-dropping figure in mirror selfies.

Avneet Kaur’s Jaw-dropping Gym Look

Taking to her Instagram story, Avneet posted a collage photo flaunting her jaw-dropping abs and overall body. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress wore a black sports bra, shorts, and a sky-blue zipper, rocking her look. Capturing herself in striking moments and showcasing her transformation, the actress left her fans gasping for breath.

Anushka Sen’s Sexy Curves In Casuals

On the other hand, embracing her obsession with mirror selfies, Anushka dropped a collage photo showcasing her jaw-dropping figure. The actress wears a white crop top paired with blue denim jeans, flaunting her midriff. Her messy hairstyle and minimal makeup complement her appearance. Getting candid on camera, the young actress makes us fall for her irresistible ‘aadaye’ and cuteness.

Who’s mirror selfies ‘goals’ did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.