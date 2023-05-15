Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers

Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur celebrate mother’s day, share candid moments on their social media handles. Avneet is known for her work on the screen in the show Aladdin, the latter is known for the show Patiala Babes

Mother’s Day, a cherished occasion observed worldwide, beckons us to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the remarkable women who have shaped our lives with their unconditional love and unwavering support. It is a day dedicated to honoring the selfless souls who have nurtured us, guided us, and showered us with immeasurable affection throughout our journey.

Owing to that, the actresses from tv industry Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur have now shared pictures on her social media handle, where we can see the two all adorable posing with their mother dearest.

Ashnoor Kaur shares pictures

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her dear mother. One on her story the other on her timeline. The pictures gave off nothing but mother-daughter goals.

Sharing the pictures, Ashnoor wrote, “Verified

To the most beautiful, nurturing & exquisite woman I know, happy Mother’s Day momma dear🤍 From listening to your heartbeat inside of you, to listening to your guidance in my teen years… You’ve always been my role model- in the way you manage things (boss lady vibes🤌🏻), your practicality, patience & grit! I hope I’ll make you proud soon by achieving all that you’ve dreamt for me… I love you so so much, and you know it🤍 @kauravneet79”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur shares mother’s day post

The actress shared a beautiful picture with her mother looking all stunning in traditional attires. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture, and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Ammu😘❤️ love you! Sorry for annoying you so much 😅 but I love it 😂❤️ @sonianandra”

Have a look-