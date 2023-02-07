Mouni Roy is all about high-chic mermaid vibes, see sensuous snaps

Nothing can be compared to Mouni Roy’s sensuality! The bong beauty has always been a step ahead with her style and aura when it comes to fashion. The actress has now taken her fashion aesthetics to another level in latest photoshoot pictures. She shared three back-to-back pictures on her gram, where we can spot her, all wrapped up in a stunning armour of sequins and sensuality.

In the pictures, we can see her lying relaxed on the floor. She wore a stylish grey intricated bralette. She teamed it with black transparent georgette black wrap around skirt. The actress completed the look with sheer oxidised neck piece, sleek straight ponytail, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude lips. Flaunting her gorgeous curves in the pictures, and shining bright in the spotlight, Roy captioned the series with a mermaid emoji.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Mouni Roy sparked to fame with her work in popular tv shows to date. She rose to prominence with the show Kyunki Saans Bhi Bahu Thi. Later to that, the actress worked in several other tv shows. Mouni has also made it big in Bollywood. She was last seen in the movie Brahmastra, where she played the antagonist, Junoon. The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the male lead; followed by Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others. The film was a box office hit. She also got featured in the movie Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao, which earned immense praise from the movie buffs all across the globe.