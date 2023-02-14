Mouni Roy dedicates her love for Pizza on Valentine’s Day. The actress took to her Instagram handle to collaborate with a popular pizza outlet Pizza People, where she drops a fun contest announcements for internet users to bring up their creative “cheesy pick up lines” and the winners would win some cheese loaded pizzas from the outlet.

In the video, we can see Roy wearing a denim jacket. She topped the jacket on a pink t-shirt along with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with mid-parted sleek straight hair, gorgeous dewy eyes and nude pink lips.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Do you hear the jingles in the air this time of the year?

Show us you’re a true romantic by completing the following things, and 50 lucky winners will stand a chance to win some cheesilicious pizzas! g

– Follow @thepizzapeopleofficial and @mouniroy

– Comment the cheesiest pickup line you’ve used!

– Tag 2 of your friends and ask them if they’ve heard any unique pick up lines too!

Can’t wait to see what you guys come up with!

#ThePizzaPeople #UnitedByPizza”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Roy was last seen in the Ayan Mukherji led film Brahmastra. The movie also starred popular actors in the pivotal roles. However, Roy’s amazing work as Junoon got her immense attention and love from fans.

As of now she is one of the judges in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. The show is one of the leading regional dance reality shows in West Bengal.

Roy sparked to fame with the show Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then there’s been no looking back for the actress.