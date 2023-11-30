Palak Tiwari Grabs Attention In Red Floral Sharara Statement Jhumkas, See Photos

Palak Tiwari is one of the well-known actresses in the town. The diva rose to fame with her active social media presence. She has an impeccable sense of fashion and often brings out the best of her looks wherever she goes. From stunning backless dresses to jaw-dropping gowns, the beauty has nailed her look in every ensemble she opts to wear. This time, the diva shows her desi glam in floral sharara.

Palak Tiwari in red floral Sharara

Wow, wow, and wow! Palak Tiwari knows how to make heads turn with her jaw-dropping sense of style. And this time, she takes over the fashion game with her desi glam in the floral sharara set. The actress wears a beautiful red sharara set from the fashion house Shreya Clothing. The outfit includes a sleeveless kurta paired with matching flared sharara pants. The beautiful floral prints all over the outfit increase the attractiveness of the outfit. With a plain red net dupatta, she completes her glam and exudes a wow vibe.

No wonder Palak Tiwari knows how to get that mesmerizing look with her styling as she opts for small jhumkas that add to her feminine touch. She left her hair open, making her appearance breezy and easy. With smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and brown lips, Palak Tiwari looks nothing short of a desi girl. With the yellow embellished jutis, she gives her glam contrasting glam.