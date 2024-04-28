Palak Tiwari In Strapless Or Avneet Kaur In Plunging Neck: Who Is Breathtakingly Hot In Mini Dress?

The mini dress trend continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with its stunning and playful appeal. Whether paired with sneakers for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a night out on the town, a mini dress can be your ultimate choice. Recently, the top divas Palak Tiwari and Avneet Kaur graced their looks in mini dresses. So, let’s find out who looks hot in it.

Palak Tiwari’s Strapless Mini Dress Style

Showcasing her bold style, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore a multi-colored abstract mini dress crafted with pearls, motifs, diamonds, etc. The strapless pattern accentuates her jaw-dropping bustline, making fans’ hearts flutter. She styled her look with gold earrings and bangles. The mini dress beautifully defines Palak’s toned legs, and we love her breezy look.

Avneet Kaur’s Plunging Neckline Style

On the other hand, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress pulled off a cool look in a plain black mini dress. The plunging neckline is the center of attraction, while the flowy pattern gives her a comfortable feel. Avneet opted for a gold watch and black sunglasses to add some style. With her simple style, she looked as gorgeous as ever, and her hotness was stealing hearts.

Comparing Avneet and Palak, we find it difficult to pick anyone’s name because both looked hot and breathtakingly in their respective styles. However, who’s your pick?