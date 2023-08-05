ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It

Palak Tiwari is a queen of hearts. The actress recently shared new pictures in her beige saree avatar on her social media handle. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 09:15:38
Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It 840670

Hold your seats, folk; the famous social media influencer Palak Tiwari is back to mesmerise her fans with her desi-sizzling avatar in traditional flair. The actress knows to embrace ethnicity in different ways. She loves to style herself in kurtas, anarkalis, sarees and lehengas. Today, she is making hearts swoon with her sizzling saree look.

Palak Tiwari’s Sizzling Saree Look

Styled by the amazing duo Victor and Sohail Mughal, the actress embraced a beige color sequin embellished saree paired low neckline slip stones embedded blouse. The diamond earrings by h.ajoomal add an extra dose of glamour to her appearance. The fringy details around the border add a sophisticated look.

On the other hand, smokey eye makeup, rosy blush cheeks, and glossy lips uplifted her sizzling hot avatar. Her wavy open hairstyle and minimal look rounded her glam. In the pictures, she posed soaring the temperature with her hotness. The beauty is known to slay with her toned figure and charismatic style.

Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It 840673

Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It 840674

Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It 840675

Overall, whenever Palak Tiwari styles herself in a desi look, she is up to slay with her glamour. She has regularly impressed her fans. Today her colleague actress Aditi Bhatia couldn’t resist commenting, and she dropped a heart-popping emoji in the comments while many others dropped emoticons.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s alleged romance gets approval from parents [Reports] 837171
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s alleged romance gets approval from parents [Reports]
In Pics: Palak Tiwari’s sensuous photoshoot sets internet ablaze 834328
In Pics: Palak Tiwari’s sensuous photoshoot sets internet ablaze
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours 818781
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours
Palak Tiwari is all about 'sunflower' vibes in latest yellow dress, we are crushing 814088
Palak Tiwari is all about ‘sunflower’ vibes in latest yellow dress, we are crushing
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs 811379
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs
811112
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos
Latest Stories
The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840691
The Archies’ Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique 840622
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique
Mouni Roy's 'Home Sick' Vibes In Pictures 840512
Mouni Roy’s ‘Home Sick’ Vibes In Pictures
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a pink chiffon saree 840605
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a pink chiffon saree
Hina Khan Is All 'Chic' And 'Bold' In Red Pantsuit; See Here 840532
Hina Khan Is All ‘Chic’ And ‘Bold’ In Red Pantsuit; See Here
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On 'Kaavaalaa' Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar 840508
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On ‘Kaavaalaa’ Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar
Read Latest News