Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It

Hold your seats, folk; the famous social media influencer Palak Tiwari is back to mesmerise her fans with her desi-sizzling avatar in traditional flair. The actress knows to embrace ethnicity in different ways. She loves to style herself in kurtas, anarkalis, sarees and lehengas. Today, she is making hearts swoon with her sizzling saree look.

Palak Tiwari’s Sizzling Saree Look

Styled by the amazing duo Victor and Sohail Mughal, the actress embraced a beige color sequin embellished saree paired low neckline slip stones embedded blouse. The diamond earrings by h.ajoomal add an extra dose of glamour to her appearance. The fringy details around the border add a sophisticated look.

On the other hand, smokey eye makeup, rosy blush cheeks, and glossy lips uplifted her sizzling hot avatar. Her wavy open hairstyle and minimal look rounded her glam. In the pictures, she posed soaring the temperature with her hotness. The beauty is known to slay with her toned figure and charismatic style.

Overall, whenever Palak Tiwari styles herself in a desi look, she is up to slay with her glamour. She has regularly impressed her fans. Today her colleague actress Aditi Bhatia couldn’t resist commenting, and she dropped a heart-popping emoji in the comments while many others dropped emoticons.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future about your favorite.