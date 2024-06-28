[Photos] Ibrahim Ali Khan Feels Heat As Palak Tiwari Flaunts Her Charismatic Beauty In Casual Look

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, are frequently in the news due to dating rumors. At times, the pair has been spotted together across the city. On June 27, Palak posted a several photos of herself on Instagram, to which her rumored boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan’s reaction is no miss; check out below-

Palak Tiwari’s Instagram Post-

View Instagram Post 1: [Photos] Ibrahim Ali Khan Feels Heat As Palak Tiwari Flaunts Her Charismatic Beauty In Casual Look

Taking to Instagram post, Palak Tiwari posted several pictures of herself having fun during the monsoon season. Palak Tiwari flaunts her stunning look in a dark green round neckline, full-sleeved sweatshirt, and pairs it with grey track pants. The actress opts for a smiling loon with a side-partition wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with pink lips. In the other photos, she is shown on a balcony as she enjoys the weather. She is seen in the photos striking various poses for the camera.

By sharing these pictures, Palak Tiwari wrote, “MY USPA MONSOON” with a horse and a black heart emoji.

Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s Reaction To Palak Tiwari’s Beauty-

Ibrahim Ali Khan liked her post and commented on a fire heart sticker on which “Looking Good” is written. Reacting to his comment, Palak left an emotional face emoji.

Work Front-

Ibrahim is gearing up to debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Sarzameen. Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also feature in the film. Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani, is directing the movie. Karan Johar is producing the film under the banner of his production house, Dharma Productions.