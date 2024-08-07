Ranvir Shorey ‘back to life’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Actor Ranvir Shorey managed to create quite an impact with his innings in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor was an absolute surprise when he was revealed to be one of the contestants in this OTT version of Bigg Boss coming back in its third season but once he was in it, he created a huge impact indeed.

But now, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all done and dusted. It was time for Shorey to come back to life, and quite literally so. Shorey now stars in JioCinema’s upcoming show, Shekhar Home.

Playing one of the lead characters in the show, Shorey is certainly very happy to be back to normalcy as he went on to post a reel of himself. Shorey posted a mini vlog of himself waking up to get ready and head out to what seemed like a day of promotions. As you move on to see it, it indeed was.

Shorey arrives in a hotel room and the next few seconds of the video sees him getting groomed and ready to look sleek for Shekhar Home interviews and promotions.

After a while, Shorey is seen all decked up in clothes, looking sharp and losing for the camera. The last shot is him with his fellow actors and the crew of Shekhar Home from their interview location-

For the uninitiated, like anyone, Shorey also had quite a divided run in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house where some of them would go on to appreciate him while he was also slammed for a few decisions and calls taken.

He also recently had a theatrical release in the form of Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra.